BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BWA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.43.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.72. 1,395,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,151. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 7.53%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 370,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 163,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.