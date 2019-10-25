BoostCoin Price Down 23% This Week (BOST)

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. In the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One BoostCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. BoostCoin has a total market cap of $13,793.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoostCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003750 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001155 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001871 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00062716 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BoostCoin

BoostCoin (BOST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io . BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.