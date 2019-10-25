Bonavista Energy (OTCMKTS:BNPUF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Bonavista Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BNPUF) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38, approximately 2,316 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 4,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48.

About Bonavista Energy (OTCMKTS:BNPUF)

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

