Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Cut to $370.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $380.00 to $370.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays set a $367.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boeing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $416.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $384.01.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $339.83. 4,014,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,797. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.69. The company has a market capitalization of $191.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

