Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given New $420.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $430.00 to $420.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boeing from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $416.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a $367.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $384.01.

Boeing stock traded down $4.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,014,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,797. The stock has a market cap of $191.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing has a 52 week low of $292.47 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. Boeing’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,533,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,901 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 1,405.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,222,000 after buying an additional 28,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Boeing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

