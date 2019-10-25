Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $323.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $416.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $384.47.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA opened at $344.55 on Monday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $370.50 and a 200-day moving average of $360.95. The firm has a market cap of $189.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.