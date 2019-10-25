Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Boeing by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $445.00 to $342.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.01.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $344.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.95. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $191.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

