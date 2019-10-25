Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ 6th Largest Position

Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 5.9% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Boeing were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 36,928.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,235,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $623,555,000 after buying an additional 6,218,711 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,774.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,510,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,546 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,364 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $303,860,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $344.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $370.50 and a 200 day moving average of $360.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.25. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Cowen set a $460.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $367.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.01.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.