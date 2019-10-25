Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.14 Billion

Analysts predict that Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) will post sales of $23.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.93 billion to $25.48 billion. Boeing reported sales of $28.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full-year sales of $82.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.61 billion to $88.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $121.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $117.12 billion to $128.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research set a $395.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $367.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.7% during the third quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 18.2% during the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Boeing by 243.5% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $339.29. 2,936,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,729,587. The stock has a market cap of $191.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

