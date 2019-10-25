BMT Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

BMT Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. BMT Investment Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Prudential Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.71.

In related news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,169,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey purchased 7,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.68 per share, for a total transaction of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average of $94.38. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

