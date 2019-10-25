BMT Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

BMT Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. BMT Investment Advisors’ holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPR. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 8,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 127,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 12,942 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $100.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

