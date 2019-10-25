BMT Investment Advisors Has $3.68 Million Position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

BMT Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Caci International comprises 1.9% of BMT Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BMT Investment Advisors owned about 0.06% of Caci International worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caci International during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,890,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Caci International during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caci International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,793,000 after purchasing an additional 38,590 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Caci International by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Caci International by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.22, for a total transaction of $54,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth Asbury sold 14,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $2,943,896.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,080 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,411 shares of company stock worth $3,237,888. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $217.42 on Friday. Caci International Inc has a 1-year low of $138.39 and a 1-year high of $235.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $224.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.16). Caci International had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caci International Inc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caci International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Caci International in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Caci International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caci International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

