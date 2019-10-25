BMO Capital Markets Reiterates $13.00 Price Target for First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)

BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FQVLF. Deutsche Bank raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

FQVLF stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 3.53.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

