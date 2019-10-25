BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) a $0.30 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a $0.30 price target on Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PGHEF opened at $0.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Pengrowth Energy has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.71.

Get Pengrowth Energy alerts:

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.95 million during the quarter. Pengrowth Energy had a negative return on equity of 84.96% and a negative net margin of 116.16%.

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Pengrowth Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengrowth Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.