Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 25,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 86,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $294,364.84. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 55,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $189,207.26. Insiders sold a total of 151,638 shares of company stock valued at $514,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

BE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

BE stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corp has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 539.17%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corp will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

