Block Array (ARY) Price Up 33.1% Over Last 7 Days

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded up 31.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, Block Array has traded 33.1% higher against the dollar. Block Array has a market cap of $39,829.00 and $965.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block Array token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00042460 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.47 or 0.06232620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000423 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000263 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00046617 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00016728 BTC.

Block Array Token Profile

Block Array (CRYPTO:ARY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com . Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Block Array using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

