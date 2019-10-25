BlackRock Inc. Purchases 299,723 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) by 12.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,799,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 299,723 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Independence Contract Drilling were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 8.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,040,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 77,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 372,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

ICD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Independence Contract Drilling from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Independence Contract Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Independence Contract Drilling from $5.75 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Independence Contract Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.69.

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.72. Independence Contract Drilling Inc has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.00.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.70 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

