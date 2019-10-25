BlackRock Inc. Purchases 238,262 Shares of RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) by 117.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,262 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.78% of RISE Education Cayman worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 119.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in RISE Education Cayman in the second quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 115.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 52,822 shares during the last quarter. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut RISE Education Cayman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut RISE Education Cayman from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

REDU opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $397.42 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. RISE Education Cayman Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The company had revenue of $53.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RISE Education Cayman Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

RISE Education Cayman Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

