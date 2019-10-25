BlackRock Inc. Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Icon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Icon by 0.9% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 59,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Icon by 8.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 4,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Icon by 16.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $146.23 on Friday. Icon Plc has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Icon had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Icon Plc will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Icon from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Icon from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.43.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

