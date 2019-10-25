BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 1,988.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.90% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 247.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

BTAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ BTAI opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.96. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics Inc will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frank Yocca bought 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $56,762.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta bought 2,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,773.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,976 shares of company stock worth $165,104. 64.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

