BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,863 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.93% of Majesco worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Majesco by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Majesco by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in Majesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000.

Shares of MJCO stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. Majesco has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $10.69.

Majesco (NYSEAMERICAN:MJCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter.

Majesco provides insurance software, consulting services, and other insurance technology solutions for business transformation of the insurance industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and India. It offers insurance software solutions for property and casualty (P&C)/general insurance, life and annuity (L&A), and pensions and group/benefits providers.

