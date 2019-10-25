Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Insider Shonn D. Stahlecker Sells 10,000 Shares

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $73,500.00.

Shares of BKH opened at $79.18 on Friday. Black Hills Corp has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.26.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.21). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

BKH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,233,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,391,000 after acquiring an additional 381,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,675,000 after acquiring an additional 345,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,847,000 after acquiring an additional 339,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,608,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

