BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

BJRI traded up $6.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,572. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $70.07.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $278.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Deitchle acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg Trojan acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $474,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 83,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $6,981,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,832.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 237,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

