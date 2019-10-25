Bitcore (BTX) Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002393 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Bitcore has a total market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $532.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,631.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.36 or 0.02180407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.69 or 0.02879315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00666186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00012316 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00706173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00057647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00444802 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013164 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,895,450 coins and its circulating supply is 17,394,490 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, QBTC, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.