BitBay (BAY) Market Capitalization Tops $7.27 Million

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One BitBay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Over the last seven days, BitBay has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBay has a total market cap of $7.27 million and approximately $279.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay Coin Profile

BitBay (CRYPTO:BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market . BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

