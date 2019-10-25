BitBall Achieves Market Cap of $129,680.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. BitBall has a market cap of $129,680.00 and approximately $1,036.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000427 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000157 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,539,984 tokens. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/@bitballerc20. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

