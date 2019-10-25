BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Shares Gap Down to $1.01

Shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $1.01. BioNano Genomics shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 6,461,899 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNGO shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 347.02% and a negative net margin of 247.03%. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

