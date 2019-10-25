Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives Hold Rating from William Blair

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2019 earnings at $8.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $33.62 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $8.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $8.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $7.88 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $32.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $31.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $212.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.33.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.43. The company had a trading volume of 63,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,154. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $344.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 32.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.6% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 45,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 18.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth $349,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 31.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.