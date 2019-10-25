Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Raised to $305.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Oppenheimer set a $280.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.33.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB stock traded up $4.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.76. The stock had a trading volume of 143,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.64. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $344.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen will post 32.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Biogen by 152.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 101.3% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 131.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.