Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $33.08 Per Share

Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $33.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $31.55. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2020 earnings at $29.98 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $212.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $285.68 on Friday. Biogen has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $344.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.64.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Biogen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Biogen by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Biogen by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Biogen by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank boosted its position in Biogen by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 156,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,559,000 after acquiring an additional 28,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

