Binance Coin Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $2.58 billion and $227.86 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for $16.58 or 0.00221072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates and DDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.08 or 0.01480946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00035893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00093267 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003109 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin launched on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, FCoin, LBank, Exrates, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Gate.io, AirSwap and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

