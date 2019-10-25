BidaskClub Upgrades S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) to Hold

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on STBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:STBA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.55. 9,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. S & T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $42.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.67.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $74.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.81 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 30.00%. As a group, analysts expect that S & T Bancorp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of S & T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

About S & T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

