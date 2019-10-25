BidaskClub Upgrades Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to “Hold”

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PINC. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price objective on Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $43.00 price objective on Premier and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.90. 34,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,807. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. Premier has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.69 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 3,013 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $111,541.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,315 shares of company stock worth $416,586 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 160.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Premier by 401.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

