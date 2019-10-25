BidaskClub Upgrades Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) to “Buy”

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $519.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.50. Independent Bank Co has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.62 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 22,917 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 247,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 48,425 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,952 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.