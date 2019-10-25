BidaskClub Upgrades CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) to “Sell”

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CSWI traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $68.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,284. CSW Industrials has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.06.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $1,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

