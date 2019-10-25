BidaskClub Downgrades Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) to Hold

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FISV has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.51. 2,602,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,624. Fiserv has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $2,658,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,414,957.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $4,954,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,112,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,250 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,885,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,440,000 after purchasing an additional 322,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,508,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,004,000 after acquiring an additional 758,149 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,022,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,854,000 after acquiring an additional 157,635 shares during the period.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

