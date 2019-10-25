BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given “Sector Performer” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector performer rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $1,750.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $1,810.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,453.00.

Shares of BHP stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 103,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $43.65 and a 52 week high of $59.02.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 124.2% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,568 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

