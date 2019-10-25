BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Downgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,453.00.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 89,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,897. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $59.02.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 35,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in BHP Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in BHP Group by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 8,568 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.