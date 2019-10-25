BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 1,900 at Goldman Sachs Group

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its price target decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BHP has been the topic of several other reports. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price on shares of BHP Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 1,995 ($26.07) to GBX 1,860 ($24.30) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,900 ($24.83) to GBX 1,750 ($22.87) in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,796.07 ($23.47).

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,642.60 ($21.46) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,721.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,832.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.61%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.44%.

In related news, insider Susan Kilsby acquired 2,900 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,713 ($22.38) per share, for a total transaction of £49,677 ($64,911.80).

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

