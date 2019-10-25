BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS (LON:BXP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.53

BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS (LON:BXP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and traded as low as $35.00. BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 41.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08.

About BEXIMCO PHARMAC/S GDR REGS (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products, life-saving intravenous fluids, therapeutic nutrition products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, muscloskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, oral contraceptive, anti-histamine, anti-fibrinolytic, women's health, and other products.

