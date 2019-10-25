BERNcash Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last seven days, BERNcash has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. BERNcash has a market capitalization of $34,511.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BERNcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00747524 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00032922 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00155642 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005375 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00078303 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002252 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003262 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERNcash (CRYPTO:BERN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash . BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

