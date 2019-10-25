Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€5.50” Price Target for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DBK. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.09) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.25 ($7.27) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.65 ($7.73).

DBK stock opened at €7.10 ($8.25) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €6.83.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

