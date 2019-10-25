Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $120.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

MKSI stock opened at $109.49 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $56.37 and a twelve month high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.29.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $462.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $49,433.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,590.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 100,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,015 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

