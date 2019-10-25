Bellway (LON:BWY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,994.58

Bellway plc (LON:BWY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,994.58 and traded as high as $3,277.00. Bellway shares last traded at $3,227.00, with a volume of 261,346 shares traded.

BWY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of Bellway to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.39) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt lowered Bellway to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,945 ($38.48) to GBX 3,550 ($46.39) in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,538 ($46.23) target price on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,625.23 ($47.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,250.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,994.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 4.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 100 ($1.31) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $50.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

About Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

