Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 163,200 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Baxter International worth $33,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,948,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,444,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $293,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $696,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,528,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $94.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 6,511,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,872. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $89.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.10 and its 200 day moving average is $82.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

