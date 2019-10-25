Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) Rating Reiterated by Nord/LB

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Friday, October 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Independent Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Basic Energy Services in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.19.

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

BAS stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.46. Basic Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Basic Energy Services will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Basic Energy Services news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,183,164 shares of company stock worth $1,013,627. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 216.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 73.1% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 10,697.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 35,516 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Basic Energy Services during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Basic Energy Services by 284.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.