Basic Energy Services’ (BAS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Independent Research

Independent Research reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

BAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Basic Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basic Energy Services in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.19.

BAS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.65. 1,473,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. Basic Energy Services has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $8.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.46.

Basic Energy Services (NYSE:BAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.16). Basic Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 50.17% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Basic Energy Services will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 53,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $70,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,183,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,627. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 367.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 161,820 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 23.8% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,992,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 382,729 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Basic Energy Services by 284.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 57,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,285 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Basic Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

