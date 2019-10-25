Basic Attention Token Reaches Market Cap of $319.16 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $319.16 million and approximately $64.25 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00003119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, BitBay, Vebitcoin and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013224 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00226854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.01536120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00036128 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00092348 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,350,948,751 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDCM, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Upbit, CPDAX, ABCC, Gate.io, IDEX, Liqui, AirSwap, WazirX, Binance, Poloniex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, Bittrex, Radar Relay, GOPAX, DDEX, LATOKEN, Cobinhood, ZB.COM, Zebpay, Ethfinex, Vebitcoin, BitBay, Livecoin, Mercatox and ChaoEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

