Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €67.03 ($77.95).

BAS traded up €0.54 ($0.63) on Thursday, reaching €70.62 ($82.12). 2,662,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a one year low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a one year high of €74.61 ($86.76). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €63.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.53. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

