Base Resources (LON:BSE) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Base Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Base Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 25.40 ($0.33).

Get Base Resources alerts:

Shares of Base Resources stock remained flat at $GBX 13.20 ($0.17) during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 27,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,568. The company has a market cap of $151.89 million and a P/E ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 13.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.72. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 12 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 17.84 ($0.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.